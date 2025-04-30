Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 752.27 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 18.24% to Rs 279.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 752.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 616.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.30% to Rs 1072.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 835.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 2847.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2182.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

