Larsen &amp; Toubro wins order to construct auto plant near Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won an order to construct a state-of-the-art automobile manufacturing plant for a prestigious company. The plant is to be constructed near Bengaluru by adhering to IGBC norms.

The scope entails comprehensive design, execution of civil, structural, architectural and MEPF services. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

