Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 317.70 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 11.55% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 317.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.70264.55 20 OPM %17.9217.12 -PBDT58.8550.52 16 PBT45.3938.79 17 NP32.7429.35 12
