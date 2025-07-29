Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing jumps after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Flair Writing Industries rallied 9.19% to Rs 346.20 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.12% to Rs 28.64 crore on 16.76% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 288.54 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 9.69% YoY to Rs 38.82 crore in Q1 June 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 49.5 crore in Q1 FY26, recording the growth of 17.9% compared with Rs 42 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 17% in Q1 FY25.

Total sales jumped 23% YoY to Rs 264 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales from domestic own brands increased 23% YoY to Rs 238 crore while exports sales from own brands rose 24% YoY to Rs 26 crore during the quarter.

For FY26, the company planned capex of Rs 80-90 crore to support key strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a new manufacturing unit in Valsad dedicated to writing instruments, targeted investments in subsidiaries, and other expansion opportunities. Of this, Rs 26 crore were deployed in Q1 FY26 as part of the budgeted capital plan.

Vimalchand Rathod, managing director, said, We are pleased to report a solid start to FY26 with robust Revenue & EBITDA growth in Q1, primarily fuelled by the continued market acceptance of our products. This achievement was driven by strong performance across our business segments, with our creative segment reporting exceptional growth.

Our own-brand portfolio continued its upward momentum this quarter, delivering across both domestic and export markets and reinforcing its role as a key pillar of our business. The creative and the steel bottle & houseware segment have established themselves as reliable growth accretions to our company. Both these segments have a huge runway ahead of them. It was also heartening to note that our own branded pens business achieved high single digit growth in the domestic market and a very strong rebound in the export market further cementing our market leadership position.

As a part of our growth journey, weve placed orders of 50 injection moulding machines for our new under-construction Valsad manufacturing facility spanning 200,000 square feet. Leveraging the built-in flexibility of our production infrastructure, the upcoming facility will drive synergies across the pens and creative segments, unlocking new growth potential.

Flair Writing Industries was incorporated on August 12, 2016. Its extensive product portfolio caters to a diverse range of consumers, from students and professionals to offices and institutions. It manufactures and distributes several brands in India and partners with various international brands in the writing instruments industry.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

