Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1287.7, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% drop in NIFTY and a 6.72% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1287.7, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24697.95. The Sensex is at 80903.8, up 0.02%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 0.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.53 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1292.8, up 0.46% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 5.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% drop in NIFTY and a 6.72% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.