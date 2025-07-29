Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5065.4, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% slide in NIFTY and a 6.72% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30458 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5083, up 0.67% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 3.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% slide in NIFTY and a 6.72% slide in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 26.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.