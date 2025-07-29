Lupin Ltd gains for fifth session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1975.9, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.72% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.07 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1975.9, up 0.74% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.72% fall in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 22.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.