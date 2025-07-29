Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd gains for fifth session

Lupin Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1975.9, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.72% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1975.9, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24697.95. The Sensex is at 80903.8, up 0.02%. Lupin Ltd has added around 1.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1975.9, up 0.74% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.72% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

