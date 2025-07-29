Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.66%, up for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1713.4, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.72% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1714, up 0.61% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 0.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.72% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.