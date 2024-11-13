Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.40% to Rs 36.57 crore

Net Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.40% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.5722.11-23.90-8.19-14.87-5.12-19.07-9.34-14.12-6.89

