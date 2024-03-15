Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd, Indo National Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2024.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd lost 7.80% to Rs 33.33 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5918 shares in the past one month.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd crashed 7.72% to Rs 72.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48322 shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd tumbled 7.09% to Rs 89.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62220 shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd dropped 6.50% to Rs 567.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2651 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup slipped 6.10% to Rs 123.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5264 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

