3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net Loss of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 99.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 197.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 298.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 813.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

