Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.76% to Rs 27.33 crore

Net loss of Variman Global Enterprises reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 27.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.10% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 113.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

27.3327.54113.33116.06-4.79-1.920.270.66-0.100.392.092.56-0.160.251.562.30-0.190.151.131.64

