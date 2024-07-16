Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FlixBus partners with Paytm to revolutionise intercity bus travel in India

FlixBus partners with Paytm to revolutionise intercity bus travel in India

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FlixBus, a global leader in affordable and sustainable travel, which entered India earlier this year, has now announced a strategic partnership with Paytm.

This collaboration aims to revolutionise intercity bus travel in India, making FlixBus tickets available directly through the Paytm app. The partnership simplifies access to intercity travel, enhancing convenience for Indian travellers and making road travel more accessible.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vikash Jalan, Chief Business Officer, Paytm said, As a leading travel aggregator, we are committed to enhancing the overall travel experience in India. Our partnership with FlixBus marks a significant step forward in this mission, directly aligning with our core business objectives to drive growth in the travel sector. This collaboration aims to transform intercity bus travel, delivering exceptional value and an unparalleled travel experience to our customers, and contributing positively to the transportation landscape across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NCLT admits insolvency plea against Byju's, rejects firm's arbitration plea

Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT up 18% at Rs 1,941.79 cr on double digit revenue growth

AI PCs will account for 5-10% of our overall shipments by year-end: Asus

Assam govt, Tata Group ink land deal for Rs 27,000 cr semiconductor plant

Adani, Wilmar considering to sell $670 million stake in joint venture

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story