Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 109700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 109700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.32% to Rs 49.62 crore

Net profit of Flora Corporation rose 109700.00% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.32% to Rs 49.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.05% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 147.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.6272.25 -31 147.91145.14 2 OPM %22.130.03 -0.110.36 - PBDT10.960.02 54700 0.150.52 -71 PBT10.960.02 54700 0.150.51 -71 NP10.980.01 109700 0.110.38 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Narbada Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2025 quarter

3M India standalone net profit declines 55.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 69.08% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story