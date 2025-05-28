Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 109700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.32% to Rs 49.62 crore

Net profit of Flora Corporation rose 109700.00% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.32% to Rs 49.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.05% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 147.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

49.6272.25147.91145.1422.130.030.110.3610.960.020.150.5210.960.020.150.5110.980.010.110.38

