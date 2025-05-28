ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 69.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.40% to Rs 17.78 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 69.08% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.55% to Rs 7.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 70.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

