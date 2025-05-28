Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narbada Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narbada Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 137.95% to Rs 21.82 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 137.95% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.74% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 85.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.829.17 138 85.3984.32 1 OPM %8.52-27.92 -10.9710.33 - PBDT1.31-2.90 LP 7.257.25 0 PBT1.15-3.04 LP 6.646.88 -3 NP0.78-2.34 LP 4.895.08 -4

