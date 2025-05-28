U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 49.19 croreNet profit of U P Hotels declined 7.35% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.57% to Rs 29.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 152.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
