Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2025 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 49.19 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels declined 7.35% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.57% to Rs 29.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 152.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.1948.10 2 152.91146.51 4 OPM %32.2237.34 -27.5730.74 - PBDT18.4319.76 -7 48.3850.26 -4 PBT16.3217.78 -8 39.7142.30 -6 NP12.2313.20 -7 29.7331.82 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3M India standalone net profit declines 55.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 69.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 1.16% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story