3M India standalone net profit declines 55.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of 3M India declined 55.74% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.03% to Rs 1198.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1032.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.40% to Rs 476.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 583.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 4445.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4189.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

