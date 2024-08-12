Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 OPM %-50.0020.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.16 81 PBT-0.03-0.17 82 NP-0.03-0.17 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 400pts, Nifty below 24,350 in pre-open; Adani, IIFL grp shares in red

Hezbollah targets Northern Israeli military base with around 30 projectiles

Olympics 2024: Cities and countries makes subtle case to host 2036 Olympics

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story