Yen weakens past 145 as dollar rallies post Fed

The Japanese yen slipped beyond 145 per dollar on Thursday, touching its lowest levels in nearly three weeks as the US dollar continued to strengthen. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan maintained rates on Tuesday and signaled a slow and measured plan to unwind its balance sheet, adding more pressure on the yen. The dollar index climbed near 99 this morning, building on this weeks gains after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and reinforced its cautious, data-driven approach. Geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, have also contributed to the yen's decline as investors flock to the safe-haven US dollar.

