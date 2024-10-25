FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 317.34 points or 1.49% at 21611.41 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 6.09%), Bikaji Foods International Ltd (up 5.02%),ITC Ltd (up 3.97%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.81%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (up 2.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 2.51%), L T Foods Ltd (up 1.5%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.12%), Marico Ltd (up 1.04%), and Nestle India Ltd (up 0.97%).

On the other hand, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 5.77%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 5.67%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 4.7%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 818.41 or 1.53% at 52825.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 159.28 points or 1% at 15728.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.95 points or 0.27% at 24333.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 115.84 points or 0.14% at 79949.32.

On BSE,743 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

