Kalyan Jewellers gains after Q1 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 1,776 cr

Kalyan Jewellers India advanced 1.04% to Rs 570.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 23.69% to Rs 1775.58 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,435.52 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 55,354.79 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 55,354.79 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 26.01% year -on-year to Rs 2,374.91 crore during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 3,760 core in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 16% as compared with Rs 3229 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 5.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 5.9% in Q1 FY24.

In terms of geography, total revenue from India jumped 29% YoY to Rs 4,687.5 crore during the quarter, same store sales growth (SSSG) registered 12% growth YoY basis. During the quarter, 13 new showrooms added in India.

Revenue from Middle East region increased 16% YoY to Rs 810.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue growth was driven largely by same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) of 10%. No. of showrooms stood at 36 in Q1 FY25 as against 33 showrooms in Q1 FY24.

Headquartered in Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News