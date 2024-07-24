Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 114.03 points or 0.51% at 22432.2 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, VST Industries Ltd (down 15.79%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 3.26%),Dabur India Ltd (down 3.12%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.8%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Marico Ltd (down 1.96%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.95%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.32%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.1%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.05%).

On the other hand, Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 16.12%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 13.55%), and Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 11.86%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 927.62 or 1.76% at 53751.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 126.08 points or 0.79% at 16111.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.2 points or 0.53% at 24349.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 447.97 points or 0.56% at 79981.07.

On BSE,2648 shares were trading in green, 1171 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

