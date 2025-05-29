Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 93.43 points or 0.46% at 20318.46 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 5.55%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 4.45%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 2.66%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.4%),United Breweries Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.73%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 1.67%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 1.65%), Gopal Snacks Ltd (down 1.55%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (up 7.98%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (up 6.72%), and Dodla Dairy Ltd (up 5.02%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 176.88 or 0.34% at 52299.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 44.91 points or 0.29% at 15743.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.4 points or 0.01% at 24753.85.

Also Read

Parliamentary panel flags 'ambiguities' in IBC; govt mulls amendments

Clock ticking for MCD: 1.78 mn homes, 22 days left, zero declared dangerous

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-crore new terminal of Patna airport

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59%

The BSE Sensex index was up 20.59 points or 0.03% at 81332.91.

On BSE,1881 shares were trading in green, 2011 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin drops after Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Rail rises after bagging wagon supply order from Ministry of Railways

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 142.63% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story