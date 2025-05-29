BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 722.77 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 10.35% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 722.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.17% to Rs 94.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 2815.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2129.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

722.77597.632815.142129.196.828.437.278.9946.9444.99182.69166.1834.9534.87136.59130.1925.4923.1094.9790.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News