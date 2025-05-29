Kokuyo Camlin drops after Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Kokuyo Camlin declined 2.99% to Rs 108 after the company's standalone net profit fell 57.9% to Rs 4.39 crore on 8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 199.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled by 56.8% YoY to Rs 6.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses dropped 4.31% to Rs 193.18 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 201.88 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 75.75 crore (up 5.53% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 25.70 crore (up 11.59% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 1.01 crore (down 43.26% YoY) during the period under review.

For full year, the companys standalone net profit declined 86.7% to Rs 5.83 crore on 6.6% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 759.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

Kokuyo Camlin manufactures, sells and trades in scholastic products, writing instruments, notebooks, marker pens, inks, fine-art colours and accessories, hobby colours, pencils and other stationery products.

