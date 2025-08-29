FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

FMCG shares attracted strong buying interest on Friday as investors turned to defensives in a volatile market session.The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.10% to 56,224.69, outpacing the broader benchmarks. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.04% at 24,510.25.
Colgate Palmolive India led the pack with a 2.56% jump, followed by Britannia Industries which advanced 1.86%. ITC gained 1.77% while Dabur India added 1.28%. Godrej Consumer Products rose 1.14% and Patanjali Foods was up 1.10%.
Hindustan Unilever climbed 0.9%, Nestle India added 0.83%, United Spirits rose 0.77% and Tata Consumer Products moved up 0.72%. Emami gained 0.59%, Marico rose 0.55% and Radico Khaitan inched 0.38% higher.
The defensive buying in consumer staples comes as investors looked for stability amid choppy global cues and lingering concerns over foreign fund outflows.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
