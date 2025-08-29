Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. FMCG, private bank and pharma shares advanced, while auto, realty and IT bank stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 123.74 points or 0.15% to 80,204.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 36.60 points or 0.15% to 24,537.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.12%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,834 shares rose and 949 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,856.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,920.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 August 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Afcons Infrastructure rose 0.43%. The companys board has elevated chairman Shapoorji Mistry as chairman emeritus and Krishnamurthy Subramanian as executive chairman, while Pallon S. Mistry was inducted to the board of the company.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions added 1.91% after the companys subsidiary, CG Semi, had the launch of its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Allcargo Logistics advanced 1.56%. The companys LCL volume stood at 774 cubic meters for the month of July 2025, down 5% YoY. Global trade is expected to grow for the rest of the year; however, it will be different across trade lanes and will be in a stop/go pattern in anticipation of tariffs.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.43% to 6.566 from the previous close of 6.538.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7200 compared with its close of 87.5850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.05% to Rs 102,155.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 97.98.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.17% to 4.214.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 57 cents or 0.83% to $68.05 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, breaking ranks with Wall Street as investors also assessed a slate of economic data in the region.

The Tokyo core CPI, which strips out fresh food but includes energy, climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, easing from Julys 2.9% increase. The figure, however, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target.

Japans unemployment rate also eased to 2.3% in July, down from 2.5% the previous month.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The broad market S&P 500 index finished 0.32% higher at 6,501.86 after hitting a new all-time intraday high above the 6,500 level.

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.53% at 21,705.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.67 points, or 0.16% to end at 45,636.90, which was also a record.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR retreats in opening trades as tariff concerns weigh

Mahindra Lifespace Developers appoints Parijat Dey as CTO

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Dehradun

IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 0.16%

Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story