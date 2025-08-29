Mahindra Lifespace Developers appoints Parijat Dey as CTO

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced that its board has approved the appointment of Parijat Dey, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company, with effect from 1 September 2025.Parijat Dey, categorized as Senior Management Personnel, brings over 18 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise technology, and innovation across global organizations. Her career began at Infosys Technologies after completing her B.E. in Electrical Engineering from NIT Jamshedpur and an MBA in Marketing from ISB Hyderabad.
She has held key leadership roles at Viacom18 Media, where she led enterprise technology and data engineering initiatives, including the implementation of 25+ enterprise applications and a Big Data platform on Microsoft Azure. Since December 2020, she has been with PwC Acceleration Center India, serving as DirectorHead of AI, Technology, and Innovation, leading strategic AI initiatives across seven global locations.
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group. The companys development footprint spans 41.11 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.
The company reported a 302.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.24 crore, while revenue from operations fell 31.97% to Rs 31.97 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 0.49% to Rs 346.05 on the BSE.
