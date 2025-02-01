Water sector shares rise after Govt extends Jal Jeevan Mission till 2028

Shares of companies operating in the water sector edged higher after the Union Government announced its decision to extend the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' till 2028.

In her Budget Speech, the Finance Minister said: "Jal jeevan mission extended till 2028 to ensure 100 percent coverage. Since 2019, 80 percent coverage of rural population has been achieved.

Stocks like SPML Infra (up 5% YoY), EMS (up 2.06%) and Va Tech Wabag (up 1.54%) edges higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

