Footwear stocks surge as FM announces boost for footwear and leather sector

Shares of footwear manufacturers surged after the Finance Minister announced that the government will implement targeted policy and facilitation measures to boost the productivity, quality, and competitiveness of India's footwear and leather sector.

A focused products scheme will be introduced to support design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for producing non-leather footwear, alongside support for leather footwear and products. The scheme is expected to create employment for 22 lakh people, generate over Rs 400 crore and achieve exports of more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Shares of key footwear companies saw notable gains, with Mirza International rising 13.46%, Campus Activewear up 5.54%, Relaxo Footwears increasing by 3.15%, and Sreeleathers gaining 2.96%. Bata India also saw a rise of 1.43%, while Lehar Footwears climbed 1.80%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

