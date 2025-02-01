Juniper Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd and Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2025.

Juniper Hotels Ltd spiked 8.74% to Rs 309.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10457 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd soared 8.38% to Rs 14.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd surged 7.86% to Rs 970. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4167 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd added 7.79% to Rs 58.83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd gained 7.43% to Rs 292.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40590 shares in the past one month.

