MOIL standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of MOIL rose 26.88% to Rs 115.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 433.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 415.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.10% to Rs 381.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1584.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1449.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

