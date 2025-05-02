Forbes & Company standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 88.22 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company rose 69.77% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 88.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.40% to Rs 26.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.45% to Rs 196.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

