Forbes & Company standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 88.22 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company rose 69.77% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 88.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.40% to Rs 26.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.45% to Rs 196.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales88.2286.10 2 196.84123.45 59 OPM %16.117.93 -13.165.85 - PBDT15.707.57 107 41.3428.94 43 PBT15.317.21 112 39.8227.36 46 NP7.474.40 70 26.9320.34 32

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

