Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 490.48% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1781.82% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

