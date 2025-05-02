Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.39% to Rs 413.10 croreNet profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 8.12% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.39% to Rs 413.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 292.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.38% to Rs 43.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 1212.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1026.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
