Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 41.39% to Rs 413.10 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 8.12% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.39% to Rs 413.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 292.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.38% to Rs 43.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 1212.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1026.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales413.10292.17 41 1212.781026.85 18 OPM %6.486.43 -6.416.69 - PBDT28.1218.23 54 84.1764.70 30 PBT25.6716.36 57 75.5357.55 31 NP11.8510.96 8 43.7334.33 27

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

