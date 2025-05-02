LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 22.35 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 51.71% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.05% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 112.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

