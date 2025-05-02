Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 22.35 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 51.71% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.05% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 112.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.3532.78 -32 112.1497.35 15 OPM %16.8733.92 -23.6322.41 - PBDT6.499.80 -34 24.0117.48 37 PBT3.798.73 -57 18.2113.39 36 NP2.695.57 -52 13.219.50 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story