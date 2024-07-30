Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 5.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Forbes Precision Tools &amp; Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 5.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 51.77 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 5.66% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.7747.64 9 OPM %18.7217.36 -PBDT9.658.04 20 PBT6.515.12 27 NP4.835.12 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

8 including 3 children killed in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Preview: Profit may jump up to 37% YoY, revenue around 9%

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story