Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 51.77 croreNet profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 5.66% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.7747.64 9 OPM %18.7217.36 -PBDT9.658.04 20 PBT6.515.12 27 NP4.835.12 -6
