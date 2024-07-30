Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 51.77 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 5.66% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.51.7747.6418.7217.369.658.046.515.124.835.12

