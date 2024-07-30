Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.000.30 233 OPM %89.0010.00 -PBDT0.890.03 2867 PBT0.890.03 2867 NP0.660.03 2100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

8 including 3 children killed in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Preview: Profit may jump up to 37% YoY, revenue around 9%

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story