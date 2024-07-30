Sales decline 15.03% to Rs 814.05 croreNet profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 10.91% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 814.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 958.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales814.05958.03 -15 OPM %12.9912.14 -PBDT86.9793.34 -7 PBT67.9576.13 -11 NP43.9149.29 -11
