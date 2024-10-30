Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 43.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 43.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 1941.33 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 43.84% to Rs 135.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 1941.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1801.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1941.331801.68 8 OPM %14.2612.24 -PBDT280.04213.73 31 PBT211.48146.77 44 NP135.0293.87 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China launches new crew to its space station to expand exploration

Afcons Infra IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story