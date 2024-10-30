Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 43.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 1941.33 croreNet profit of Force Motors rose 43.84% to Rs 135.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 1941.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1801.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1941.331801.68 8 OPM %14.2612.24 -PBDT280.04213.73 31 PBT211.48146.77 44 NP135.0293.87 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News