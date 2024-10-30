Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.203.95 32 OPM %2.690.51 -PBDT0.140.02 600 PBT0.140.02 600 NP0.140.02 600

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

