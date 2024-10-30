Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.203.952.690.510.140.020.140.020.140.02

