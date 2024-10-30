Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 121.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 30.72% to Rs 152.16 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 121.70% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 152.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales152.16116.40 31 OPM %3.723.62 -PBDT3.042.34 30 PBT2.351.06 122 NP2.351.06 122

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

