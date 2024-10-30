Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 134.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 198.94% to Rs 160.17 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 134.16% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 198.94% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

