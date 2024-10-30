MTAR Technologies standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 187.10 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies declined 9.84% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 187.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.187.10164.5819.5522.0133.0031.7825.3326.1318.7820.83

