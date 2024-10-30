MTAR Technologies standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 187.10 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies declined 9.84% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 187.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.10164.58 14 OPM %19.5522.01 -PBDT33.0031.78 4 PBT25.3326.13 -3 NP18.7820.83 -10
