MTAR Technologies standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 187.10 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies declined 9.84% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 187.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.10164.58 14 OPM %19.5522.01 -PBDT33.0031.78 4 PBT25.3326.13 -3 NP18.7820.83 -10

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

