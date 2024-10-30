Paushak standalone net profit rises 6.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 57.31 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 6.53% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 57.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.57.3152.0129.7227.7620.6621.1016.8917.7014.2013.33

