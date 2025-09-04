Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Force Motors said that its domestic sales jumped 6.60% to 2,295 units in August 2025, as against 2,153 units sold in August 2024.

The companys exports tumbled 26.02% to 108 units in August 2025, compared with 146 units sold in August 2024.

The company sold a total of 2,403 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in August 2025, registering a growth of 4.52% compared to 2,299 units sold in August 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Force Motors declined 2.86% to Rs 19,215.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

Redington gains after inking pact with CrowdStrike to boost cybersecurity in India

Nasdaq Surges on Alphabet's Antitrust Win; Dow Slips Amid Oil Weakness

FMCG stocks rally as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty jumps above 24,900 level

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story