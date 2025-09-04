Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Force Motors said that its domestic sales jumped 6.60% to 2,295 units in August 2025, as against 2,153 units sold in August 2024.

The companys exports tumbled 26.02% to 108 units in August 2025, compared with 146 units sold in August 2024.

The company sold a total of 2,403 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in August 2025, registering a growth of 4.52% compared to 2,299 units sold in August 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.