Kamat Hotels (India) tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Kamat Hotels (India) slumped 12.89% to Rs 243 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 12.02% to Rs 75.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 85.38 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood negative at Rs 0.54 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a profit of Rs 11.71 crore in Q2 FY25, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

Total expenses increased 6.07% YoY to Rs 79.97 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 13.12% to Rs 22.26 crore, finance cost fell 22.16% to Rs 5.97 crore, and other expenses rose 4.80% YoY to Rs 32.36 crore during the period under review.