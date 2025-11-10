India auto retail sales registers record high growth in October, reports FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for October'25.

Overall automobile retail sales grew by a robust 40.5% Y-o-Y, as both passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws) achieved lifetime highs, signalling renewed consumer confidence and strong economic undercurrents.

After an almost quiet September for first 21 days due to the GST 2.0 transition, October witnessed a swift rebound almost like a hurdle race where pent-up demand passed the baton to festive sentiment and tax-cut excitement, propelling sales to historic levels.

2Ws surged 52% YoY, supported by rural demand, GST reductions, and the festive rush.

PVs grew 11% YoY, decisively breaching the five-lakh mark to close at 5.57 lakh units, the highest ever in Indias retail history.