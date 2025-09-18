Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6069.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.22% slide in NIFTY and a 13.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6069.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25360.9. The Sensex is at 82809.53, up 0.14%.Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 10.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56321, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.33 lakh shares in last one month.